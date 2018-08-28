Repairs underway for historic Bungay boathouse

Current plans to modernise the building include; installing a disabled toilet facility, improved female changing and toilet facility, upgraded heating and lighting as well as hot water storage for basins and kitchen. Picture: Contributed by The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts/Photographer: Nicholas Jermy Archant

The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts Group have secured another three decades on their waterfront lease as work begins on their new head quarters.

Walter Brown, Group Scout Leader. Ted Spall, Troop Leader. Derek Last, Assistant Group Leader examining a derelict part of the old maltings which is now the entrance hall, changing room, boys and girls toilets.Picture: Supplied by The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts Group Walter Brown, Group Scout Leader. Ted Spall, Troop Leader. Derek Last, Assistant Group Leader examining a derelict part of the old maltings which is now the entrance hall, changing room, boys and girls toilets.Picture: Supplied by The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts Group

After completing negotiations with the Waveney District Council, the historic property at Bungay Staithe is set to be refurbished to modernise the boathouse as they settle in for another 30 years.

Formed in 1947, the Bungay Sea Scouts have served generations of men, women and children in the pristine setting of the boathouse.

The historic building has been in the grips of the sea scouts since the early 1950s with odd refurbishments in the 1970s and 1990s.

The 1st Bungay Sea Scout Group secured the boathouse in 1951.

The same side of the building showing the Boat House standing close to the river Waveney. Picture: Supplied by The 1st Bungay Sea Scout Group The same side of the building showing the Boat House standing close to the river Waveney. Picture: Supplied by The 1st Bungay Sea Scout Group

Teachers Walter Brown and Derek Last approached Bungay Urban District Council to turn the derelict malting - which had just been sold by a London brewing company, and tranform it into the official scout boathouse.

At a rent of £1 per year, the teachers and the newly formed group of scouts repaired as well as converted the building and also constructed the quay.

The construction of the quay awarded them with the Royal Naval recognition in 1956.

Since then, further improvements have been made on the boathouse and store in 1975 and 1993.

They will also include a creation of a large attic storage area and remove internal walls to create a meeting area for scouts.

The group have been fund raising for the past three years to meet the cost of the works.

But a further £8000 pounds is needed to be raised for floor finishes, tiling, decoration, storage raching and well as basic furnishings.

Since then, further improvements have been made on the boathouse and store in 1975 and 1993. Picture: The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts Group Since then, further improvements have been made on the boathouse and store in 1975 and 1993. Picture: The 1st Bungay Sea Scouts Group

Treasurer of the group, Phil Peggs said: “lots of members of the club have benefited from the boathouse in the past, we would be grateful if any ex-members would donate.”

To donate to the renovations, visit the Bungay sea scouts website or their JustGiving appeal.