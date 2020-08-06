Market town’s colourful lockdown displays recognised

The “bulldog spirit” on show during the coronavirus lockdown in Bungay has been recognised by town leaders.

Colourful rainbows and bright bunting lined the town’s streets during the pandemic to raise moral and recognise the efforts of key workers and NHS staff.

Now, those who took part have been recognised with certificates from town reeve Judy Cloke.

Organiser Christopher Reeve said: “As a committee member of the Bungay Society, I organised the event because I was very impressed with Bungay residents’ creative activities in making shops look attractive even when closed down during the coronavirus crisis, as well as other residents for creating eyecatching displays in their gardens to support the NHS.

“It indicates how, even in difficult and frightening times, there is a Bungay bulldog spirit to remain cheerful and optimistic, and dream up ways of creating a feel-good factor in the town, for both residents and visitors.”