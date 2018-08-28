Man will run marathon for mental health after five years of struggle

Lewis Wright is running the gruelling 26.2 mile marathon in May to raise much-needed funds for MIND. Picture: Contributed by Lewis Wright Archant

A man from Bungay is running the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for MIND after struggling with his mental health.

Lewis Wright is competing the gruelling 26.2 mile marathon in May to raise much-needed funds for the mental health charity.

The 21-year-old said it “pains” him to think that one in four people are continuing to experience the wrath of mental illness.

“Mental health is never simply a social, cultural, personal or medical challenge; it is more often than not something that cannot be explained,” Mr Wright said.

The executive search consultant, who now lives in London said a weight was lifted off his shoulders when he opened up about his mental illness to his mother.

“It started from when I was 15 or 16, but I started to realise it when I was around 18 or 19. I didn’t think I could talk about it, I thought I was by myself,” he said.

“The first person I spoke to was Mum, and then I started opening up to other friends about my mental health,” he said.

Despite opening up about his struggles he still has “ups and downs” and said “there are good days and then there are bad days”.

“I just want to focus on trying to help people to reach out and talk to someone” he added.

The Edinburgh Marathon is the second largest marathon in the UK behind the London Marathon.

The run will be held on Sunday, May 26 at Potterow and finish up at the Pinkie Playing Fields.

Over the next couple of months, Mr Wright said he will be building up is mileage and working on recovery sessions and is “hoping for no injuries”.

To raise money for the mental health charity, he has launched a Virgin money giving page.

“I am doing this run for young people to realise they are not alone, I am just trying to focus on trying to help people reach out if they can,” he said.

“Just be there for the people around you, and never underestimate the importance of those who will always do the same for you.”