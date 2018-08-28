Search

Advanced search

Man will run marathon for mental health after five years of struggle

PUBLISHED: 14:20 04 January 2019

Lewis Wright is running the gruelling 26.2 mile marathon in May to raise much-needed funds for MIND. Picture: Contributed by Lewis Wright

Lewis Wright is running the gruelling 26.2 mile marathon in May to raise much-needed funds for MIND. Picture: Contributed by Lewis Wright

Archant

A man from Bungay is running the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for MIND after struggling with his mental health.

The 21-year-old said it “pains” him to think that one in four people are continuing to experience the wrath of mental illness. Picture: Contributed by Lewis WrightThe 21-year-old said it “pains” him to think that one in four people are continuing to experience the wrath of mental illness. Picture: Contributed by Lewis Wright

Lewis Wright is competing the gruelling 26.2 mile marathon in May to raise much-needed funds for the mental health charity.

The 21-year-old said it “pains” him to think that one in four people are continuing to experience the wrath of mental illness.

“Mental health is never simply a social, cultural, personal or medical challenge; it is more often than not something that cannot be explained,” Mr Wright said.

The executive search consultant, who now lives in London said a weight was lifted off his shoulders when he opened up about his mental illness to his mother.

“It started from when I was 15 or 16, but I started to realise it when I was around 18 or 19. I didn’t think I could talk about it, I thought I was by myself,” he said.

“The first person I spoke to was Mum, and then I started opening up to other friends about my mental health,” he said.

Despite opening up about his struggles he still has “ups and downs” and said “there are good days and then there are bad days”.

“I just want to focus on trying to help people to reach out and talk to someone” he added.

The Edinburgh Marathon is the second largest marathon in the UK behind the London Marathon.

The run will be held on Sunday, May 26 at Potterow and finish up at the Pinkie Playing Fields.

Over the next couple of months, Mr Wright said he will be building up is mileage and working on recovery sessions and is “hoping for no injuries”.

To raise money for the mental health charity, he has launched a Virgin money giving page.

“I am doing this run for young people to realise they are not alone, I am just trying to focus on trying to help people reach out if they can,” he said.

“Just be there for the people around you, and never underestimate the importance of those who will always do the same for you.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Lucky day for some Wisbech residents as they each scoop £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery

Residents of Brampton Close in Wisbech have each won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Outstanding care home in Wisbech praised for their ‘respectful, kind and compassionate’ care

#includeImage($article, 225)

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

#includeImage($article, 225)

Royal honour for Pinakin Patel, from Wisbech, who works to stop individuals from getting involved or supporting terrorism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Press Conference RECAP

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists