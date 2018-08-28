‘A true man of Bungay’: Community figure Arthur Jermy dies aged 98

Arthur Jermy, who was long-standing member of the Bungay community has died at the age of 98, just 16 months away from his 100th birthday.

Mr Jermy lived and worked in Bungay all of his life and became involved in many and varied community activities.

He was described as a character and “a true man of Bungay” by his son Michael.

“He led a very blessed life, and all who knew him loved him. He was truly a wonderful man,” Mr Jermy said. Arthur Jermy was four minutes older than his twin brother, Joe who died some years ago. Both were educated in Bungay and choirboys for St Mary’s Church choir.

During the Second World War, Mr Jermy was in the Home Guard having been declared unfit for army service because of an irregular heart beat.

After the war, he married Bungay girl, Joan Pitches and worked as a painter and decorator for Cecil Harris, who had his business in Bridge Street.

After working for Cecil Harris, he and his brother set up their own business, Jermy Brothers Decorators and eventually opened the Wallpaper Shop in Upper Olland Street.

In 1957 the family moved to Staithe Road, where they remained until they retired in 1985.

One of his exploits was to make films of the River Waveney and Bungay, showing them to large audiences and raising money for charity.

He also had a large collection of old slides of old Bungay and shared them with the community.

The Jermy brothers were also heavily involved in Bungay Sea Scouts, from their school days and helped with the production of the Gang Shows which became a legendary part of Bungay life for many years. They also helped with the Sea Scouts Regatta, to which such stars as Ronnie Corbett, Joe Brown and Frank Ifield came to open it. Mr Jermy always entered a decorated boat in the gala and won many a cup for his inventive ideas.

In 2006 and after 64 years of marriage, Joan passed away and he began playing cribbage and whist, and also attended bingo sessions.

He leaves two children, Mike and Linda, five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. The funeral service for Mr Jermy will be at the Waveney Crematorium at Ellough in Friday, December 21 at 10am.