Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘He was a gentleman in the true sense of the word’: War veteran Jan Zawadzki dies aged 100

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 13 February 2019

Well-loved Second World War veteran, Jan has died aged 100. Picture: Contributed by Zawadzki family

Well-loved Second World War veteran, Jan has died aged 100. Picture: Contributed by Zawadzki family

Archant

A popular and well-loved Second World War veteran, Jan Zawadzki has died aged 100.

Mr Zawadzki settled in England after the Second World War, but hailed from a rural village near Dubno, which is now part of Ukraine. Picture: Contributed by Zawadzki familyMr Zawadzki settled in England after the Second World War, but hailed from a rural village near Dubno, which is now part of Ukraine. Picture: Contributed by Zawadzki family

Jan Zawaszki, who was described as “an inspirational role model”, passed away surrounded by his friends and family at James Paget University Hospital on February 8.

The “local legend” celebrated his 100th birthday last year with his son, friends and his family.

Mr Zawadzki settled in England after the Second World War, but hailed from a rural village near Dubno which is now part of Ukraine.

He was conscripted to serve in the Russian Army at Leningrad and Stalingrad, before moving theatres and spending the last two years of the war serving in the Polish Division of the British Eighth Army under General Montgomery.

�His dramatic wartime exploits were well known to all who spoke to him but he always managed to maintain a positive and humorous attitude even in the face of horrific experiences throughout his seven years in active combat.�His dramatic wartime exploits were well known to all who spoke to him but he always managed to maintain a positive and humorous attitude even in the face of horrific experiences throughout his seven years in active combat." Picture: Contributed by the Zawadzki

He ended up on the front line motorised reconnaissance in the Battle of Monte Cassino in 1944.

After the war, he was nationalised as a British Citizen and found himself stationed at Seething Camp, near Bungay.

According to his son Paul Zawadzki, he then fell in love with the Waveney Valley as it reminded him of home and met his wife, Mary while working in Broome.

Mr Paul Zawadzki said: “His dramatic wartime exploits were well known to all who spoke to him but he always managed to maintain a positive and humorous attitude even in the face of horrific experiences throughout his seven years in active combat,”

The community are invited to Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium, Beccles on Thursday, February 21 at 10am. Picture: Contributed by Zawadzki familyThe community are invited to Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium, Beccles on Thursday, February 21 at 10am. Picture: Contributed by Zawadzki family

“Dad’s final hours were peaceful and dignified and I am so heartened by the compassion and respect afforded to him by all who came into contact with him.

“The kind words I have heard from everyone I have spoken to who knew him makes me feel so very proud to be his son. He was an inspirational role model and I strive to take on board the same attitude in my own life.

“He was a gentleman in the true sense of the word and had the unique ability to make people feel they were special in his eyes,” Mr Zawadzki said.

The community are invited to Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium, Beccles on Thursday, February 21 at 10am.

Well-loved Second World War veteran, Jan Zawadski has died aged 100. Picture: Contributed by Zawadzki familyWell-loved Second World War veteran, Jan Zawadski has died aged 100. Picture: Contributed by Zawadzki family

The family have requested donations to be made to the Armed Forces Charity SSAFA jan-zawadzki fundraising page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists