Search

Advanced search

Bungay High Students celebrate their record-breaking achievements

PUBLISHED: 12:14 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 27 December 2018

More than 400 students, parents and carers celebrated the record-breaking achievements of Bungay High School. Picture: Contributed by Bungay High School

More than 400 students, parents and carers celebrated the record-breaking achievements of Bungay High School. Picture: Contributed by Bungay High School

Archant

More than 400 students, parents and carers celebrated the achievements of Bungay High School.

Rebecca Hind was presented with the creativity in KS3 Art and Design award by Mr Marjoram. Picture Bungay High SchoolRebecca Hind was presented with the creativity in KS3 Art and Design award by Mr Marjoram. Picture Bungay High School

One hundred and fifty past and present students attended the event to recognise their sporting, academic and creative accomplishments.

The students took to the stage to collect their exam certificates as well as their academic and sports awards.

Former student Tom Marjoram, who is now an orthopaedic surgeon was the guest speaker at the presentation.

He recounted his journey from Bungay High School through to medical school, his experiences in Africa as well as his work in various hospitals. Rebecca Hind was presented with the creativity in KS3 Art and Design award by Mr Marjoram.

The evening was rounded off with mulled wine and juice as well as snacks for everyone to catch up.

The presentation evening has been running for the last five decades at the secondary school.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Five of the best walking pubs in Cheshire and Manchester

The Black Swan Love the quirky take on country pubs, the real fires and character of this Cheshire gem. Its a great place to hang out - and you can take your dog! They say: The Black Swan provides a relaxed, homely atmosphere for food and chats from 10am until we close. We insist on extremely friendly staff and an exceptionally high quality of unpretentious food. Dogs are welcome in the bar and there is a gentle one hour walk through the fields opposite for you to build up a hearty appetite Cant argue with that. Lower Withington, Cheshire, SK11 9EQ 01477 571770 www.blackswancheshire.com

Win a jewellery-making kit from Cast

Win a jewellery making kit from Cast!

Candice Brown - Football, Baking, Lipstick and Heels

Candice Brown

Raymond Blanc opens new restaurant in Knutsford’s Royal George Building

Raymond Blanc

LivingEdge Party People December 2009

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk town has third largest house price rise in UK, report suggests

Mere Street in Diss, a town which ranks among the highest property price growths nationally according to Zoopla. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas day receives four-year ban

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Chess club has plans to expand in the New Year

Heather Enid Wells playing Pete Tubby in the first Aylsham Chess Club championship. Picture: AYLSHAM CHESS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists