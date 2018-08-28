Search

Advanced search

Bungay High Students celebrate their record-breaking achievements

PUBLISHED: 12:14 27 December 2018

More than 400 students, parents and carers celebrated the record-breaking achievements of Bungay High School. Picture: Contributed by Bungay High School

More than 400 students, parents and carers celebrated the record-breaking achievements of Bungay High School. Picture: Contributed by Bungay High School

Archant

More than 400 students, parents and carers celebrated the achievements of Bungay High School.

Rebecca Hind was presented with the creativity in KS3 Art and Design award by Mr Marjoram. Picture Bungay High SchoolRebecca Hind was presented with the creativity in KS3 Art and Design award by Mr Marjoram. Picture Bungay High School

One hundred and fifty past and present students attended the event to recognise their sporting, academic and creative accomplishments.

The students took to the stage to collect their exam certificates as well as their academic and sports awards.

Former student Tom Marjoram, who is now an orthopaedic surgeon was the guest speaker at the presentation.

He recounted his journey from Bungay High School through to medical school, his experiences in Africa as well as his work in various hospitals. Rebecca Hind was presented with the creativity in KS3 Art and Design award by Mr Marjoram.

The evening was rounded off with mulled wine and juice as well as snacks for everyone to catch up.

The presentation evening has been running for the last five decades at the secondary school.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorcyclist remains in hospital after Christmas Day crash

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene (stock photo). Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Police arrest driver outside RAF Lakenheath for drink driving

Police were called to a collision outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

Ipswich Town fans react to today's 3-0 defeat at QPR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Paddy Davitt: Breathless, blood-pumping entertainment. All aboard the Canaries’ carousel

Teemu Pukki makes his feelings known after a second half yellow card against Nottingham Forest Picture; Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Duo raise £4,865 for mental health charity in gruelling challenge

Joint Great Yarmouth Town managers, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, raised £4,865 for metal health charity Mind by walking 50 miles to their away game in Stowmarket. Picture: Adam Mason
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists