Bungay High Students celebrate their record-breaking achievements

More than 400 students, parents and carers celebrated the record-breaking achievements of Bungay High School.

More than 400 students, parents and carers celebrated the achievements of Bungay High School.

One hundred and fifty past and present students attended the event to recognise their sporting, academic and creative accomplishments.

The students took to the stage to collect their exam certificates as well as their academic and sports awards.

Former student Tom Marjoram, who is now an orthopaedic surgeon was the guest speaker at the presentation.

He recounted his journey from Bungay High School through to medical school, his experiences in Africa as well as his work in various hospitals. Rebecca Hind was presented with the creativity in KS3 Art and Design award by Mr Marjoram.

The evening was rounded off with mulled wine and juice as well as snacks for everyone to catch up.

The presentation evening has been running for the last five decades at the secondary school.