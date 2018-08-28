Vital funds raised for prized community theatre

Sue Collins and Jan Hughes presenting the cheque to members of the Fisher Theatre: Sandra Cox, Paul Baker and Margaret Laird. Photo: Sue Collins. Archant

Valuable funds were raised for Bungay’s Fisher Theatre during an annual gala.

The Labour Summer Ball was staged at Bungay Golf Club last month - raising £400 for the Broad Street theatre in the process.

Deputy mayor Sue Collins said: “It provided a great opportunity to put on our glad rags, dance the night away with friends and neighbours whilst supporting our much loved Fisher Theatre.

“A surprise guest was Sandy Martin MP who combined attending the event with catching up with his friends and family who live in the area.”

Fisher Theatre trustee Sandra Cox explained why the event was so important for the community asset.

She said: “This has been such a boost for us. Not just the money, which is much needed, but the support it showed for what we work hard to provide.

“We would like to express an enormous amount of thanks to all who helped in organising the event.”