Search

Advanced search

Vital funds raised for prized community theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:03 06 November 2018

Sue Collins and Jan Hughes presenting the cheque to members of the Fisher Theatre: Sandra Cox, Paul Baker and Margaret Laird. Photo: Sue Collins.

Sue Collins and Jan Hughes presenting the cheque to members of the Fisher Theatre: Sandra Cox, Paul Baker and Margaret Laird. Photo: Sue Collins.

Archant

Valuable funds were raised for Bungay’s Fisher Theatre during an annual gala.

The Labour Summer Ball was staged at Bungay Golf Club last month - raising £400 for the Broad Street theatre in the process.

Deputy mayor Sue Collins said: “It provided a great opportunity to put on our glad rags, dance the night away with friends and neighbours whilst supporting our much loved Fisher Theatre.

“A surprise guest was Sandy Martin MP who combined attending the event with catching up with his friends and family who live in the area.”

Fisher Theatre trustee Sandra Cox explained why the event was so important for the community asset.

She said: “This has been such a boost for us. Not just the money, which is much needed, but the support it showed for what we work hard to provide.

“We would like to express an enormous amount of thanks to all who helped in organising the event.”

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast