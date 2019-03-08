Fire crew called to reported vehicle fire days after car blaze

Southend Road, in Bungay. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters were called out to a reported vehicle fire this morning, although the crew were unable to find the blaze.

The crew from Bungay were called at 8.57am on Monday morning (November 4), but firefighters were stood down at 9.26am after no fire was found.

The call came days after the crew tackled a car fire on Southend Road for more than an hour after being called at 5.24pm on Friday, November 1.

Concerns were raised for a house near to the car, with firefighters checking for hotspots before leaving the scene at 6.41pm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Bungay were alerted to a car fire on Southend Road. The crew arrived to find one car well alight and used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"The crew also used a thermal imaging camera to check the house for hotspots as it was in close proximity to the fire."