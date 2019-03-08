Bin blaze tackled by fire crew

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out following a bin fire in Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A late-night bin blaze was quickly dealt with by firefighters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crew from Bungay fire station were called out following reports of a bin fire in the market town.

They were alerted at 10.34pm on Saturday, March 23, and soon had the minor incident under control with the scene cleared by 10.46pm, according to a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.