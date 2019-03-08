Search

Bin blaze tackled by fire crew

PUBLISHED: 08:57 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 24 March 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out following a bin fire in Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out following a bin fire in Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

A late-night bin blaze was quickly dealt with by firefighters.

A crew from Bungay fire station were called out following reports of a bin fire in the market town.

They were alerted at 10.34pm on Saturday, March 23, and soon had the minor incident under control with the scene cleared by 10.46pm, according to a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

