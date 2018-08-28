Cows rescued from burning shed on Bungay farm

Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Services were called to a fire at a cow shed in Bungay on Christmas Eve. Picture: Submitted Archant

Firefighters rescued cows from a burning shed in Bungay in the early hours of Christmas.

Crews from Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Services were called between 3.45am and 4.10am to the fire at a farm in Beccles Road.

Appliances from Loddon, Harleston, Beccles and Bungay attended the incident, in which a three-tonne mound of unbaled straw in a cow shed had caught fire.

Police officers were also in attendance.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said all the cattle were safely removed from the shed and firefighters used a transporter to take the straw outside to put it out. The area was then dampened down.

The incident was closed just before 6am.