Bungay Duck Race brings hundreds to riverbanks

PUBLISHED: 17:37 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 14 July 2019

Spectators at the annual Great Bungay Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Thousands of ducks took to the river Waveney for the annual Bungay Duck Race on Sunday.

The race, held at Falcon Meadow, saw hundreds of spectators gather along the riverbank to enjoy the entertainment on the water and on land, with stalls and a bouncy castle for visitors.

Bungay town reeve Sylvia Knights said: "It has been absolutely brilliant.

"Last year it was stonkingly hot which kept some people away, so this has been absolutely perfect to see so many people come out.

"We have had the fastest flow on the river for four years so the ducks have simply sped down. It has been great.

"It is always a really nice, relaxed, community event for people to come and enjoy themselves and have some fun, as well as to raise some money."

The money raised from the event goes towards the Falcon Meadow Trust, which helps to maintain and preserve the area.

This year, the heavily decorated ducks stayed on dry land, with thousands of unpainted ducks taking to the water amid concerns of polluting the river.

You may also want to watch:

