Homes and businesses left without power for more than 24 hours

A number of homes and businesses around Bungay have been left without power since Boxing Day morning.

The power cut was first reported at 9.37am on Thursday, December 26, with engineers on site and investigating by 12.38pm.

However, in an update at 8.46am on Friday morning (December 27), a spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Our specialist engineers have arrived on site in the Broad Street area and are continuing to investigate the cause of the problem.

"They're still making progress but they're not able to give an estimated time for the fix just yet.

"We're really sorry for the continued disruption.

"It is a priority for us to give you a timeframe and we will do so as soon as we can."

The power cut is affecting some buildings in the NR35 1 and NR35 2 postcodes.

The cause of the cut is believed to have been a fault on an underground electricity cable.

Meanwhile, another electrical fault has caused a power cut for residents around Carlton Colville and Kessingland this morning.

As of 9.12am, engineers were on their way, with power estimated to be restored between 11.30am and 12.30pm.