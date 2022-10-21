Suffolk farm to feature on BBC One show
- Credit: BBC
One Suffolk farm is set to feature on a BBC show.
On Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm, BBC One will show and episode of 'We Are England', titled 'Our Cheese Farm'.
The episode will focus on Fen Farm Dairy in Bungay and it's owner, Jonny Crickmore.
For decades, Fen Farm Dairy was a traditional dairy farm, but when the price of milk dropped in 2012, Mr Crickmore made the decision to diversify into the cheese-making industry.
The farm began to use raw milk in order to create a French-style cheese and third-generation farmer Jonny now finds himself facing rapidly growing demand.
Fen Farm Dairy now dispatches over 150 tonnes of cheese around the world each year.
In the programme, the BBC meets Jonny, his wife Dulcie and the rest of the team on the farm.
Head cheesemaker Marc King, an ex-butcher who took a cheesemaking apprenticeship at Fen Farm after finding them on social media, is another of the guests on the show.
The programme will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer during and after the airing.