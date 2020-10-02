Search

Advanced search

Road closed in both directions after crash

PUBLISHED: 22:07 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:09 02 October 2020

A crash on the A143 has seen the road closed at Bungay. Photo: Google

A crash on the A143 has seen the road closed at Bungay. Photo: Google

Archant

The A143 has been closed in both directions after a crash.

Norfolk police were called to the road at Bungay at about 9.20pm on Friday night.

Officers said the road was closed in both directions and said other emergency services were on scene.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s ridiculous’ - Why are one town’s shops and banks still closing early?

The re-opening of some shops in North Walsham following lockdown saw shoppers return to the town centre. Although a large number of non-essential shops remained closed. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Surge in coronavirus cases in Great Yarmouth prompts plea to public

A coronavirus keep your distance stand in Great Yarmouth. Picture Time and Tide Museum.

Shocking dashcam footage shows van drive at speed into cars stopped at traffic lights

Shocking dashcam footage shows a white van drive at speed into cars stopped at traffic lights on Churchill Road in Wisbech. Picture: Maciej Stachurski/Karen Roberts

Hire boat gets trapped under Broads bridge

Herbert Woods' webcam shows the boat trapped under Potter Heigham bridge this morning. Photo: Herbert Woods webcam (https://www.herbertwoods.co.uk/norfolk-broads/webcam/)

Wanted man posts picture of himself on Facebook

A recent picture posted on Facebook of Mark Barton from Norwich who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police