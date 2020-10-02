Road closed in both directions after crash
PUBLISHED: 22:07 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:09 02 October 2020
Archant
The A143 has been closed in both directions after a crash.
Norfolk police were called to the road at Bungay at about 9.20pm on Friday night.
Officers said the road was closed in both directions and said other emergency services were on scene.
• Check our live traffic map before you travel.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.