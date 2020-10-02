Road closed in both directions after crash

A crash on the A143 has seen the road closed at Bungay. Photo: Google Archant

The A143 has been closed in both directions after a crash.

Norfolk police were called to the road at Bungay at about 9.20pm on Friday night.

Officers said the road was closed in both directions and said other emergency services were on scene.

