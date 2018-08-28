Search

Free parking announced for Christmas shoppers

PUBLISHED: 13:19 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 28 November 2018

Christmas shopping season is well and truly underway. Photo: Keiron Tovell

Festive shoppers will be able to park in council-owned car parks for free this Christmas season in Bungay.

Bungay Town Council have announced free parking for Christmas shoppers at three car parks in the town.

The three selected carparks will be free for two hours on two separate days.

Wharton Street, Chaucer Street and Priory Lane carparks have all been named as the free-of-charge spaces.

On Saturday, December 15 these spaces will be free from 11am to 1pm.

The following Saturday (December 22) will also be an allocated two hour free spot in the same time slot.

Jeremy Burton, Town Clerk said: “It’s something we can do to help the people and the shopkeepers in Bungay in the Christmas period.

“We have two, two hour slots, it will save money and it is a good to attract people to the area for their shopping,” Mr Burton said.

