Search

Advanced search

Work begins on new community centre after decades of 'false starts'

PUBLISHED: 10:07 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 04 February 2020

Work has started on building the new Bungay Community Centre on Old Grammar Lane. PHOTO: Archant

Work has started on building the new Bungay Community Centre on Old Grammar Lane. PHOTO: Archant

Archant

Building work on a town's community centre has officially started after decades of planning, fundraising and delays.

The Bungay Honeypot Centre, in Upper Olland Street. PHOTO: ArchantThe Bungay Honeypot Centre, in Upper Olland Street. PHOTO: Archant

Work began on the new Bungay Community Centre on Monday, February 3, at the rear of the playing field at Old Grammar Lane.

The old Honeypot Centre will remain open until the project is completed, when it is set to be demolished to make way for housing.

Bungay reeve Judy Cloke, chair of the Trustee of the Bungay Honeypot Centre, said: "This project has been ongoing for so long and with so many false starts it is no wonder many local people truly believed it was never going to happen.

"Over the past 18 months, the project has become re-energised.

"A combination of funding streams became available and, with the emergence of a local builder who is willing and able to commit to the project, together with the continued, enthusiastic input from OWL Architects, it means building the new centre has become a reality.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been so difficult to get the project to its current status that we have been unwilling to make big announcements for fear that, as before, nothing would actually happen.

"We wanted to wait until we had some definite news to provide to the people of Bungay, with the belief that they are really going to have a new, purpose built facility that everyone can take advantage of.

"We have a long way to go yet before we can open the new centre, but at least we are now making a proper start."

Initial proposals had been submitted for the development in 2011, after more than a decade of planning, with the aim of building beginning within two years.

Funding from the project includes East Suffolk Council's community infrastructure levy (CIL), as well as from the trustees of Bungay Medical Centre and the Bungay Town Trust.

Councillor David Ritchie, cabinet member for planning, said: "CIL has been allocated to help close the funding gapfor this essential infrastructure project and to support the local area where planned growth is happening.

"This infrastructue is referred to in the Waveney Local Plan and I am delighted that CIL funding has been allocated to this worthwhile project which will truly benefit the people of Bungay."

Most Read

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

500m exclusion zone to protect residents from neighbour from Hell

Russell George has been ordered not to go within 500m of his former home at Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft Photo: Clare Bogan

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Norfolk landlord shortlisted for publican of the year award

Anton Wimmer is the landlord and owner of The Kings Head at Bawburgh. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Rescuers scrambled to car in pond after two vehicles overturn

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

Police shut fraud investigation at social club

The ex-servicemen's club in Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Archant

Fire badly damages city centre beauty salon

An electrical fire broke out at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24