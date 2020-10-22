Search

Advanced search

Town’s Christmas Lights switch on latest to announce cancellation

PUBLISHED: 13:05 22 October 2020

Bungay Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

Bungay Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

Archant

A popular Christmas lights switch on event has become the latest to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen events across the country cancelled.

The Bungay Christmas Lights Committee have “regretfully” announced the event will not take place as planned this year.

Lucy Walker, chair of the committee, said: “We feel it would be irresponsible to hold the Christmas Lights Switch On event this year and pose too much of a risk to our community.

“We are hoping to do a ‘digital’ switch on with a video streamed through Facebook.

“This will include a Christmas message from our town mayor Bob Prior and town reeve Judy Cloke, and local religious representatives.

“Next year’s event is planned now for November 19, 2021, and we hope this will be the best event for many years.”

Committee members have, however, worked tirelessly throughout the year to ensure the town centre will be lit up with Christmas Lights as usual, with the biggest ever display planned, and have thanked sponsors, retailers and residents for their support.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of woman found at UEA

The body of a woman was discovered in a property on University Drive. Picture: Google

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

Pub closes for 14 days after confirmed coronavirus case

The Black Horse pub in Thetford has closed for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: Emily Thomson

What do latest Norwich and Norfolk Covid-19 figures tell us?

How are coronavirus cases spread around Norwich? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Popular pub bought for £405,000 ahead of auction

The Locks pub in Geldeston, and East Suffolk Councillor Graham Elliott, who is leading a community bid to buy the pub at auction. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/Brittany Woodman