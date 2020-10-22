Town’s Christmas Lights switch on latest to announce cancellation

A popular Christmas lights switch on event has become the latest to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen events across the country cancelled.

The Bungay Christmas Lights Committee have “regretfully” announced the event will not take place as planned this year.

Lucy Walker, chair of the committee, said: “We feel it would be irresponsible to hold the Christmas Lights Switch On event this year and pose too much of a risk to our community.

“We are hoping to do a ‘digital’ switch on with a video streamed through Facebook.

“This will include a Christmas message from our town mayor Bob Prior and town reeve Judy Cloke, and local religious representatives.

“Next year’s event is planned now for November 19, 2021, and we hope this will be the best event for many years.”

Committee members have, however, worked tirelessly throughout the year to ensure the town centre will be lit up with Christmas Lights as usual, with the biggest ever display planned, and have thanked sponsors, retailers and residents for their support.