Bungay dazzled by Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 16:13 26 November 2019

Bungay Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

Bungay Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

Archant

Two decades of Bungay's iconic gold and silver stars were celebrated on Friday as the festive season got under way.

Bungay Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Andrew AtterwillBungay Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

With Santa visiting on his sleigh and a guest appearance from the cast of Oliver Twist at the Fisher Theatre, families flocked to the Buttercross to take in the dazzling display.

You may also want to watch:

The festive feeling is spreading across the region, with Beccles preparing for their switch on today (Friday, November 29).

The evening will start at 5.30pm on the main stage, with the lights switched on at 6pm.

Bungay Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Andrew AtterwillBungay Christmas Lights switch on 2019. PHOTO: Andrew Atterwill

Live entertainment will continue throughout the evening with an array of local performances.

Hungate Church, in Beccles, will again host their annual Christmas Tree Festival, with more than 50 trees on show. The festival will be open from 6pm until 9pm on Friday, from 9.30am until 4.30am on Saturday, and from 12.30pm until 5.30pm on Sunday.

