Life-sized dog ornament stolen from couple’s grave

A life-size Westie ornament has been stolen from a grave in Bungay cemetery. PHOTO: Mary Seamons Archant

A life-sized dog ornament has been stolen from the grave of a former council chairman and his wife.

Mary Seamons with her father Alan in 2001 Picture: Archant Mary Seamons with her father Alan in 2001 Picture: Archant

Daughter Mary Seamons reported the theft after visiting her parents’ grave in Bungay for the first time after coronavirus lockdown measures began to be eased.

The resin ornament, of a West Highland White Terrier dog, came from Belgium and was reported missing after lockdown was eased.

Miss Seamons said: “After lockdown I went to visit my parents’ grave at Bungay Cemetery and it had disappeared.

“There was only one ornament of a Westie because they used to breed them when I was younger.

“They showed them at Crufts and I grew up as an only child with Westies part of my family, so it seemed fitting to have one on their grave.

“We have had one on there for 19 years, and this is our second. Someone has taken it.

“I checked with the council in case someone there had removed it, but they said they definitely had not taken anything away. I was just hoping to bring it to people’s attention to keep an eye out and make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Miss Seamons’ father Alan Seamons served on Bungay Urban District Council for a number of years before changes to local governments across the country saw the council abolished and split between Bungay Town Council and then-Waveney District Council.

The shop manager said: “My father was chairman of Bungay Urban District Council and was involved with the council for many years. He was quite well known around the town and so was my mother as his consort.”

Miss Seamons, who was mayor of Bungay in 2001-02, urged anyone with information to report it to Suffolk Police.

She said: “I would just like them to return it.

“If anyone knows anything, could they please report it?”

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed a life-size dog ornament was removed from a grave at the Hillside Road West cemetery in Bungay.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the ornament, or who has information about the theft, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/27815/20.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.