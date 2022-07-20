Man died choking on food at care home, inquest hears

A man who lived at an assisted living home died when he choked on food, an inquest has been told.

Stephen Pickess, 63, died at Bungay House on Old Yarmouth Road, Broome, near Bungay, July 4 this year.

An inquest into his death, which was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (July 19), heard he had been a resident at the home which supports people with specialist needs including dementia.

Senior Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake said his medical cause of death had been ascertained as aspiration of food.

At its last inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) the home, which is run by Saturn Healthcare, was rated as good.

The CQC recently issued fresh guidance to care home providers on choking risks.

It states: “Unfortunately, this sort of incident is not uncommon. People should be appropriately assessed by a skilled and competent healthcare professional. You should tailor each person's care plan to their individual needs.”

The inquest was adjourned until December 15.