Search

Advanced search
Gallery

Photographic club has ‘a very bright future’

PUBLISHED: 10:07 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:07 29 November 2018

Josh Finch (left) receiving his trophy and winners certificate by judge Derek Leak (right) for print colour portfolio section at Bungay Camera Club's 'Annuals' competition. Picture: Andy Wilson

Josh Finch (left) receiving his trophy and winners certificate by judge Derek Leak (right) for print colour portfolio section at Bungay Camera Club's 'Annuals' competition. Picture: Andy Wilson

andyfm.wilson@btinternet.com

Talented photographers from Bungay Camera Club have been rewarded at its popular ‘Annuals’ event competition.

The winning Monochrome single print Image, seen in centre, of Ray Mason (left) and Judge Derek Leak (right) at Bungay Camera Club's 'Annuals' event. Picture: Andy WilsonThe winning Monochrome single print Image, seen in centre, of Ray Mason (left) and Judge Derek Leak (right) at Bungay Camera Club's 'Annuals' event. Picture: Andy Wilson

A “very large” number of images were on display at the club’s final contest of the year, which was held at Broome Village Hall last Saturday, November 24.

A club spokesman said: “This is an annual event at which various prizes and awards are made as a finale to the club’s varied programme of activities throughout the year.”

Jane Murphy's images At the Water Hole. Picture: Jane MurphyJane Murphy's images At the Water Hole. Picture: Jane Murphy

The judge for the competition was Derek Leak, a well respected local photographic club circuit judge. He announced that this was the last time he would be judging as he was retiring, and added that it was “fitting that his judging career should end” at Bungay Camera Club.

His first choice for the colour print section portfolio of three mounted images was Josh Finch – the youngest member of the club.

Jane Murphy's images At the Water Hole. Picture: Jane MurphyJane Murphy's images At the Water Hole. Picture: Jane Murphy

Derek particularly liked Josh’s photojournalistic approach which achieved a rather good narrative regarding telling a story about a farrier shoeing a horse within the context of just three separate prints.

Another new name to the winners list was Ray Mason, who received a glowing accolade from the judge about his monochrome image – a pallbearers statue in Lindisfarne, Northumberland. Mr Leak said: “An impressive image, well perceived and very well technically executed indeed.”

Jane Murphy's images At the Water Hole. Picture: Jane MurphyJane Murphy's images At the Water Hole. Picture: Jane Murphy

Jane Murphy LRPS, produced an exceptional monochrome print portfolio of elephants in Botswana, with the judge remarking on the balance of tonality and dynamic range of this set of three images.

Winner of the colour print of the year was Sue Grief with her atmospheric image of textile workers in Asia entitled “Where did he get all that work?’ Judge Derek Leak announced that this was his favourite image of the evening and would not be out of place gracing centre page spread position in National Geographic Magazine.

Josh Finch's images. Picture: Josh FinchJosh Finch's images. Picture: Josh Finch

Regular competitors such as Holly Stranks LRPS, David Penrose LRPS, Peter Nixon and Andy Wilson LRPS achieved high levels of success in winning various levels of the competitions which run throughout the year.

The club spokesman added: “The emergence of many new faces achieving competition recognition, especially that of young Josh Finch, to challenge the old guard was especially pleasing and points the way to Bungay Camera Club having a very bright future indeed.”

Josh Finch's images. Picture: Josh FinchJosh Finch's images. Picture: Josh Finch

For more information about the club, how to join and its programme of forthcoming events, visit www.bungaycameraclub.co.uk



































































































































































































Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk school which featured in documentary may face closure

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, where the series was filmed. Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. Picture: Ian Burt

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Make your own Christmas jumper and other simple swaps to help the planet this festive season

No need to buy a new Christmas jumper this year - wear last year's, pick up one from a charity shop or upcycle an old one. Picture: Getty Images

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House at 7am today to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast