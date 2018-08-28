Gallery

Photographic club has ‘a very bright future’

Josh Finch (left) receiving his trophy and winners certificate by judge Derek Leak (right) for print colour portfolio section at Bungay Camera Club's 'Annuals' competition. Picture: Andy Wilson andyfm.wilson@btinternet.com

Talented photographers from Bungay Camera Club have been rewarded at its popular ‘Annuals’ event competition.

The winning Monochrome single print Image, seen in centre, of Ray Mason (left) and Judge Derek Leak (right) at Bungay Camera Club's 'Annuals' event. Picture: Andy Wilson The winning Monochrome single print Image, seen in centre, of Ray Mason (left) and Judge Derek Leak (right) at Bungay Camera Club's 'Annuals' event. Picture: Andy Wilson

A “very large” number of images were on display at the club’s final contest of the year, which was held at Broome Village Hall last Saturday, November 24.

A club spokesman said: “This is an annual event at which various prizes and awards are made as a finale to the club’s varied programme of activities throughout the year.”

Jane Murphy's images At the Water Hole. Picture: Jane Murphy Jane Murphy's images At the Water Hole. Picture: Jane Murphy

The judge for the competition was Derek Leak, a well respected local photographic club circuit judge. He announced that this was the last time he would be judging as he was retiring, and added that it was “fitting that his judging career should end” at Bungay Camera Club.

His first choice for the colour print section portfolio of three mounted images was Josh Finch – the youngest member of the club.

Derek particularly liked Josh’s photojournalistic approach which achieved a rather good narrative regarding telling a story about a farrier shoeing a horse within the context of just three separate prints.

Another new name to the winners list was Ray Mason, who received a glowing accolade from the judge about his monochrome image – a pallbearers statue in Lindisfarne, Northumberland. Mr Leak said: “An impressive image, well perceived and very well technically executed indeed.”

Jane Murphy LRPS, produced an exceptional monochrome print portfolio of elephants in Botswana, with the judge remarking on the balance of tonality and dynamic range of this set of three images.

Winner of the colour print of the year was Sue Grief with her atmospheric image of textile workers in Asia entitled “Where did he get all that work?’ Judge Derek Leak announced that this was his favourite image of the evening and would not be out of place gracing centre page spread position in National Geographic Magazine.

Josh Finch's images. Picture: Josh Finch Josh Finch's images. Picture: Josh Finch

Regular competitors such as Holly Stranks LRPS, David Penrose LRPS, Peter Nixon and Andy Wilson LRPS achieved high levels of success in winning various levels of the competitions which run throughout the year.

The club spokesman added: “The emergence of many new faces achieving competition recognition, especially that of young Josh Finch, to challenge the old guard was especially pleasing and points the way to Bungay Camera Club having a very bright future indeed.”

