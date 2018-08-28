Search

Advanced search

The festive season begins: Bungay Christmas Street Market

PUBLISHED: 09:16 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:17 29 November 2018

The Bungay annual Christmas street market will take place this Sunday. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

The Bungay annual Christmas street market will take place this Sunday. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Archant

The town’s Annual Christmas Street Market will take place this weekend, ahead of the bustling festive season.

Visitors are expected cascade down the shopping strip for the special festive event to support local and handmade products. Picture: Jane Dekker-BrimacombeVisitors are expected cascade down the shopping strip for the special festive event to support local and handmade products. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Food, drink, home wares and gift stalls will line Earsham Street in Bungay this Sunday (December 2).

Visitors are expected cascade down the shopping strip for the special festive event to support local and handmade products.

On the day, there will be live music on the Butter Cross as well as acts inside the church. As well as live music, entertainment will be provided by characters from the Fisher Theatre’s 2018 panto - Aladdin.

Since the closure of the bank, stalls are offering card payments for their business.

As well as live music, entertainment will be provided by characters from the Fisher Theatre’s 2018 panto - Aladdin. Picture: Jane Dekker-BrimacombeAs well as live music, entertainment will be provided by characters from the Fisher Theatre’s 2018 panto - Aladdin. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Didy Ward, BEBA’s Chair, said: “We tried to have a mobile ATM machine in the town on the day, but sadly that would have involved a cost per cash withdrawal to the customer. We did a quick survey on social media to find out if people would be prepared to pay £1.50 to withdraw their cash and the answer was a resounding no and as BEBA doesn’t have the funding to pay over £1,700 for it we sadly also had to say no,” she said.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norfolk school which featured in documentary may face closure

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, where the series was filmed. Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Muck heap fire by airfield put out by emergency services

Land near Eye Airfield, where a fire was put out. Picture: Maurice Hammond.

Magnum review: It’s quality that matters and we get that by the bucketful

Magnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam Aiken

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast