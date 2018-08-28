The festive season begins: Bungay Christmas Street Market

The Bungay annual Christmas street market will take place this Sunday. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe Archant

The town’s Annual Christmas Street Market will take place this weekend, ahead of the bustling festive season.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors are expected cascade down the shopping strip for the special festive event to support local and handmade products. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe Visitors are expected cascade down the shopping strip for the special festive event to support local and handmade products. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Food, drink, home wares and gift stalls will line Earsham Street in Bungay this Sunday (December 2).

Visitors are expected cascade down the shopping strip for the special festive event to support local and handmade products.

On the day, there will be live music on the Butter Cross as well as acts inside the church. As well as live music, entertainment will be provided by characters from the Fisher Theatre’s 2018 panto - Aladdin.

Since the closure of the bank, stalls are offering card payments for their business.

As well as live music, entertainment will be provided by characters from the Fisher Theatre’s 2018 panto - Aladdin. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe As well as live music, entertainment will be provided by characters from the Fisher Theatre’s 2018 panto - Aladdin. Picture: Jane Dekker-Brimacombe

Didy Ward, BEBA’s Chair, said: “We tried to have a mobile ATM machine in the town on the day, but sadly that would have involved a cost per cash withdrawal to the customer. We did a quick survey on social media to find out if people would be prepared to pay £1.50 to withdraw their cash and the answer was a resounding no and as BEBA doesn’t have the funding to pay over £1,700 for it we sadly also had to say no,” she said.