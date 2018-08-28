The festive season begins: Bungay Christmas Street Market
PUBLISHED: 09:16 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:17 29 November 2018
Archant
The town’s Annual Christmas Street Market will take place this weekend, ahead of the bustling festive season.
Food, drink, home wares and gift stalls will line Earsham Street in Bungay this Sunday (December 2).
Visitors are expected cascade down the shopping strip for the special festive event to support local and handmade products.
On the day, there will be live music on the Butter Cross as well as acts inside the church. As well as live music, entertainment will be provided by characters from the Fisher Theatre’s 2018 panto - Aladdin.
Since the closure of the bank, stalls are offering card payments for their business.
Didy Ward, BEBA’s Chair, said: “We tried to have a mobile ATM machine in the town on the day, but sadly that would have involved a cost per cash withdrawal to the customer. We did a quick survey on social media to find out if people would be prepared to pay £1.50 to withdraw their cash and the answer was a resounding no and as BEBA doesn’t have the funding to pay over £1,700 for it we sadly also had to say no,” she said.