'He's our second child': Can you help find Frank the French bulldog?

PUBLISHED: 16:29 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 22 October 2019

Frank (pictured) went missing in Fritton Woods. Picture: Contributed

Frank (pictured) went missing in Fritton Woods. Picture: Contributed

A devastated dog owner is appealing for help to trace her missing dog after it disappeared in the woods.

Jade Andrews was walking with Frank the French bull dog in Fritton Woods, Great Yarmouth on October 21 when he suddenly vanished.

The mother was walking with her son and her dog at around 4.30pm when it disappeared.

She said: "He was off the lead and he never leaves my side. I was literally helping my little boy climb a tree and he's vanished literally vanished. We had been walking for a while before this. I have spent 12 hours searching the woods.

"We were walking in the woods and he has just vanished, he is our second child and our six year old's best friend - he is devastated and won't go home without him. It is absolutely awful."

Please contact Jade on 07917607290 if you have seen Frank.

