Thieves ‘cherry-picked’ tools to stop farmhouse restoration

The owner of a Norfolk construction company has accused thieves of “cherry-picking” tools to stop him finishing his work.

Nick Bolland, 48, from Barney, is the company owner of NR21 constructions. He and his team have been working on the restoration of a farmhouse on Wells Road, Wighton for the past six months.

Working through the lockdown with social distancing on-site and a lack of materials, they were around two weeks from completion when they were struck by the theft.

Mr Bolland said he found the thefts odd as they “left generators and chop saws and took tools worth less than others. They walked past brand new tools, but took batteries out of chargers.”

He said whoever took the tools “cherry-picked” the site and found it “strange that they took tools that we are using right now, to finish the job.”

He left the site at lunchtime on July 18 with everything in order, locking up the site behind him.

He was called by one of his colleagues on the morning of July 20. He said they found the glass smashed on the door so they could access the site.

“To have that phone call, you have the world fall around you. This is your livelihood.

“You never get over it, the tools you have accumulated over the years, to have them taken, you feel violated.

“People have taken money out of your pocket and food off your table.”

The company owner added: “In my eyes, it was one person who could only take so much or was taken to mess us up.”

He said the whole week was now lost as he waited for the replacement tools, which would set him back over £1,000.

Looking to carry on, he extended his thanks to local builders who he said had “rallied round and offered the use of their tools until I can get my own. Without them, we would be in a muddle.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “Following an investigation it was established that all lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the victim has been made aware that the investigation will be closed. Should further information come forward this will be investigated.”