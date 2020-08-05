Search

Man taken to hospital after late-night factory blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:48 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 05 August 2020

Firefighters were called to a commercial building fire on Moulton Road in Tivetshall St Margaret, near Long Stratton. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after a late-night fire ignited at a factory.

Fire crews from Long Stratton and Harleston were called at 10.47pm on Tuesday (August 4) evening following reports of a blaze on Moulton Road in Tivetshall St Margaret, near Long Stratton.

A single ambulance from the East of England Ambulance Service was also pressed into action at 11.20pm.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus, and used main and hose reel jets to quell the fire at The Maltings, before using a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

A spokesman from the ambulance service said one man had been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was subsequently taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

The scene was finally considered safe and fire crews departed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12.45am.

