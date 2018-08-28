Firefighters called after building catches fire on historic street in north Norfolk

Firefighters were called after a fire broke out at a building on Cliff Avenue, Cromer. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Firefighters were called after a building caught fire at a seaside resort in north Norfolk.

Crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around midday on Saturday November 10 to Cliff Avenue in Cromer.

Appliances from Cromer and Sheringham attended the incident and crews used breathing equipment to put out the blaze with main jets.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots and a positive ventilation fan.

Cliff Avenue is the tree-lined street situated opposite the town’s North Lodge Park, and boasts some of its most historic homes.

Norwich-based architect, Augustus Frederic Scott, designed many of the now listed and important unlisted buildings in Cromer, including homes on Cliff Avenue.

