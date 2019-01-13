Three crews called to fire in Fakenham

Three crews were called to a fire in Fakenham, but it was put out before their arrival.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services spokesman said: “Appliances from Fakenham, Holt and Wells attended Westmead Road for a building fire. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of the brigade, although a hand appliance and thermal image camera was used to ensure the fire was all out.”

The incident happened at about 5.40pm on Saturday, January 12.

