Three crews called to fire in Fakenham

13 January, 2019 - 12:03
Crews attended a fire in Westmead Road, Fakenham. Picture: Google street view

Archant

Three crews were called to a fire in Fakenham, but it was put out before their arrival.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services spokesman said: “Appliances from Fakenham, Holt and Wells attended Westmead Road for a building fire. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of the brigade, although a hand appliance and thermal image camera was used to ensure the fire was all out.”

The incident happened at about 5.40pm on Saturday, January 12.

Do you know what happened? Email david.bale2@archant.co.uk

