Building damaged after Norwich skip fire
PUBLISHED: 08:50 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 22 June 2019
Archant
A nearby building has been damaged following a large skip fire in Norwich.
Appliances from Earlham and Sprowston attended Stevenson Road at just after 10pm on Friday (June 21) to extinguish a large skip fire using hose reel jets.
The fire also cuased damage to an adjacent building fascias and guttering.
Meanwhile firefighters from Carrow were called out to a sheltered housing complex at Warminger Court in Norwich at 7.20am this morning (Saturday, June 22) for an alarm activation.
But this was confirmed to be a false alarm caused by a fault on the system.
Also this morning, a crew from Hunstanton was to Westgate at just after 4.20am but this also turned out to be a false alarm caused by a system fault.
