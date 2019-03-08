Building damaged after Norwich skip fire

Firefighters were called following a skip fire in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

A nearby building has been damaged following a large skip fire in Norwich.

Appliances from Earlham and Sprowston attended Stevenson Road at just after 10pm on Friday (June 21) to extinguish a large skip fire using hose reel jets.

The fire also cuased damage to an adjacent building fascias and guttering.

Meanwhile firefighters from Carrow were called out to a sheltered housing complex at Warminger Court in Norwich at 7.20am this morning (Saturday, June 22) for an alarm activation.

But this was confirmed to be a false alarm caused by a fault on the system.

Also this morning, a crew from Hunstanton was to Westgate at just after 4.20am but this also turned out to be a false alarm caused by a system fault.