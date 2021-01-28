Firefighters tackling bedroom fire

Published: 7:24 PM January 28, 2021

Norwich Road between Great Plumstead and Little Plumstead. - Credit: Google

Firefighters are tackling a bedroom blaze in a village tonight.

The fire broke out at a property on Norwich Road, between Great Plumstead and Little Plumstead, just before 6.30pm.

Three crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow are on the scene, according to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control operator.

He said the fire was in a bedroom of a domestic property.

Earlier tonight, at 6.10pm, crews from Hingham and Dereham put out an oven fire in a private home on Heath Road, Mattishall, near Dereham.

They left the scene just before 6.45pm.











