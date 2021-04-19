Norfolk wildlife reserve is open again for buggy tours

Published: 12:35 PM April 19, 2021

Rare deer and other animals and birds are now on show at Watatunga - a new nature reserve at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Chis Bishop - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors can join socially-distanced tours of Norfolk's newest wildlife reserve on a fleet of electric buggies.

Watatunga, between King's Lynn and Downham Market, is the home of rare deer and antelope, along with threatened birds like the great bustard.

It enjoyed a busy, but short season when lockdown restrictions were lifted last summer. Now the attraction is open again, with new animals on site including the mountain/eastern bongo, a critically-endangered African antelope of which more now live in captivity than their home in Kenya.

Watatunga Wildife Reserve in Watlington, near King's Lynn, has attracted more than 1,000 people in its first season. Picture: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve - Credit: Watatunga

The reserve is also now home to a small family of Eurasian cranes which have relocated from Pensthorpe, near Fakenham. The two adult birds and their daughter have spent the last few weeks settling into the reserve where they have 170 acres to roam.

Five-star accommodation on the site has been offered free to NHS staff during lockdown. They included an A&E nurse and her family who enjoyed a Christmas break and an A&E doctor who has been using a lodge for some much needed respite and time away from the stress of the pandemic.

Tours can be booked via www.watatunga.co.uk.