Supermarket staff raise £20,000 in one year for cancer support in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:07 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 10 January 2020

Staff at Budgens of Holt, owned by the CT Baker Group, hosted lots of events throughout the year to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support which provide specialist health care and financial support to people affected by cancer. Picture: CT Baker Group

Staff at Budgens of Holt, owned by the CT Baker Group, hosted lots of events throughout the year to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support which provide specialist health care and financial support to people affected by cancer. Picture: CT Baker Group

A year of walking, baking and events a north Norfolk supermarket has raised £19,885 for Macmillan to support people in north Norfolk.

Staff at Budgens of Holt, owned by the CT Baker Group, hosted lots of events throughout the year to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support which provide specialist health care and financial support to people affected by cancer.

The charity was chosen by staff in memory of a valued colleague who sadly passed away.

Mrs Gurney-Read, the acting managing director of the CT Baker Group said: "I am very proud of the team who have given their time, effort and skill to raise this tremendous amount for Macmillan Cancer Support in north Norfolk,."

Jo Haywood, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "This is a fabulous total after a year of fundraising at CT Baker Budgens of Holt.

"All the money raised is ring-fenced to provide Macmillan services in North Norfolk to support those living with cancer."

