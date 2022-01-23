'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead

Connor Rodwell's dog, Buddy, who went missing from his home in Loddon seven days ago has been found dead. - Credit: Connor Rodwell

The devastated owner of a dog which went missing seven days ago has thanked the community for their help after his beloved pooch was found dead.

Buddy the Patterdale Terrier went missing from his home in Loddon on Sunday, January 16, after he bolted through the front door.

The pup was later seen in the neighbouring village of Chedgrave, near to Loddon Marina, running in the direction of Pits Lane.

Searching day and night since Buddy’s disappearance last week, owner Connor Rodwell was desperate to bring him home and put up a £1,000 reward for anyone who could help.

Despite search efforts in Loddon and surrounding villages, Buddy was nowhere to be seen.

Then on Saturday, January 22, Mr Rodwell received a heart-breaking phone call.

The 25-year-old said: “A local dog walker called me and said they had found him in a reed bed by the river.

“My heart just sunk. I felt heartbroken.

“I jumped in my car down to the boat yard and I ran to the path where he was.

“I think he had tried to swim across the river to make his way home because I used to walk him on the other side – he was trying to get home.

“But the river must have got the best of him.”

Buddy, who was aged only two, was discovered in Chedgrave along a footpath named Wherryman's Way along the River Chet.

After laying Buddy to rest, Mr Rodwell took to Facebook to pay tribute to his furry companion.

He wrote: “It is with great sadness Buddy has been found but he will continue to run up above the clouds.

“Until we meet again bud, always in my heart.”

The local firefighter also thanked the community for pulling together and supporting him during this time.

He added: “It’s unimaginable how many people went out looking.

“This has been really tough but I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped. People who didn’t even know me were out looking for him and I have had so many kind words.

“Everyone has been amazing.”

