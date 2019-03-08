Search

Advanced search

'Bubbly' Yarmouth woman's death ruled as 'misadventure' at inquest

PUBLISHED: 17:18 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 29 August 2019

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tippple a Koopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tippple a Koopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Michelle Whitmore

The death of a woman who suffered with a "chronic sense of loneliness" has been ruled as misadventure.

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the "bubbly" 28-year-old who had a smile for everyone Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Amy Whitmore, who had lived in Great Yarmouth, died at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) on March 25 following several days of treatment in an intensive care unit.

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive at home having taken an overdose.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court (NCC) found Miss Whitmore struggled from unspecified bipolar affective disorder, personality disorder and was known to mental health services.

Area Coroner Yvonne Blake determined on Thursday, August 29, that Miss Whitmore died of misadventure following a serious incident report (SIRI) from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Amy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle WhitmoreAmy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle Whitmore

On August 6, Ms Blake heard Miss Whitmore "took several overdoses and self harmed several times before her death" but would usually alert family members. In this case, she was active on social media and family members assumed she was okay.

In 2009, Miss Whitmore received treatment from Dr Larry Ayub and the Northgate Hospital consultant psychiatrist said her condition was "challenging" to manage.

You may also want to watch:

"She has overdosed, sometimes with and sometimes without, prescribed medications," he said.

"What happened really breaks my heart. If there was any person in this system that she trusted it was me. I wish I was not sat here."

He described her mental state as "a chronic sense of emptiness".

In a tribute, her mother Michelle said her daughter dreamed of having a family, becoming a hairdresser and had just joined a gym.

"She was bright and bubbly and always happy even first thing in the morning.

"Even when she wasn't happy she was laughing and when others were sad she would always try and cheer them up.

"She talked to everyone in the room and was always singing. She loved her music."

When there was no hope of recovery, Miss Whitmore followed her wishes that her organs be donated. A donor for her heart and lungs was waiting and her mother said it brought some comfort to know others were alive.

Most Read

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Norwich City trio set for England U21 call-ups

Todd Cantwell is set for his first England U21 call-up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies after A149 crash

A man has died after a crash in Tower Road, in Burnham Overy. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists