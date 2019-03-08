'Bubbly' Yarmouth woman's death ruled as 'misadventure' at inquest

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tippple a Koopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore Michelle Whitmore

The death of a woman who suffered with a "chronic sense of loneliness" has been ruled as misadventure.

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the "bubbly" 28-year-old who had a smile for everyone Picture: Michelle Whitmore The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the "bubbly" 28-year-old who had a smile for everyone Picture: Michelle Whitmore

Amy Whitmore, who had lived in Great Yarmouth, died at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) on March 25 following several days of treatment in an intensive care unit.

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive at home having taken an overdose.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court (NCC) found Miss Whitmore struggled from unspecified bipolar affective disorder, personality disorder and was known to mental health services.

Area Coroner Yvonne Blake determined on Thursday, August 29, that Miss Whitmore died of misadventure following a serious incident report (SIRI) from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Amy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle Whitmore Amy Whitmore was hailed for her amazing weight loss of more than six stone just a week before she died Picture: Michelle Whitmore

On August 6, Ms Blake heard Miss Whitmore "took several overdoses and self harmed several times before her death" but would usually alert family members. In this case, she was active on social media and family members assumed she was okay.

In 2009, Miss Whitmore received treatment from Dr Larry Ayub and the Northgate Hospital consultant psychiatrist said her condition was "challenging" to manage.

"She has overdosed, sometimes with and sometimes without, prescribed medications," he said.

"What happened really breaks my heart. If there was any person in this system that she trusted it was me. I wish I was not sat here."

He described her mental state as "a chronic sense of emptiness".

In a tribute, her mother Michelle said her daughter dreamed of having a family, becoming a hairdresser and had just joined a gym.

"She was bright and bubbly and always happy even first thing in the morning.

"Even when she wasn't happy she was laughing and when others were sad she would always try and cheer them up.

"She talked to everyone in the room and was always singing. She loved her music."

When there was no hope of recovery, Miss Whitmore followed her wishes that her organs be donated. A donor for her heart and lungs was waiting and her mother said it brought some comfort to know others were alive.