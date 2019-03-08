Search

Warning of possible delays during work on busy road

PUBLISHED: 13:40 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 06 September 2019

BT will be carrying out the work at Church Lane in Corton for three days next week. Picture: Google Images

Motorists are being warned about possible delays as work is carried out on a rural road.

BT will be carrying out the work at Church Lane in Corton for three days next week.

With BT carrying out the work between Tuesday, September 10 and Thursday, September 12, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is carried out "from opposite to the junction with Coast Road, to the junction with Corton Bridleway on Church Lane."

It states that excavation works will be carried out "for the clearance of BT duct blockages."

