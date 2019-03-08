Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Formidable' sign language campaigners take cause to Westminster

PUBLISHED: 08:02 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 12 July 2019

Waveney MP Peter Aldous speaks in the House of Commons about the Lowestoft Signing Choir and their campaign urging the government to bring forward a British Sign Language (BSL) GCSE. Picture: Parliament TV

Waveney MP Peter Aldous speaks in the House of Commons about the Lowestoft Signing Choir and their campaign urging the government to bring forward a British Sign Language (BSL) GCSE. Picture: Parliament TV

Parliament TV

A Suffolk MP has sung the praises of a choir in his constituency which is helping to drive forward a bid for a British Sign Language GCSE.

The Lowestoft Signing Choir performed in Portcullis House in Westminster on Wednesday to raise awareness of their cause.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Waveney MP Peter Aldous praised the choir's efforts.

He said: "Their members Anne and Daniel Jillings have been passionately campaigning for a GCSE in British Sign Language [BSL] and whilst preparatory work is underway will my right honourable friend work with the Department for Education and the minister who has been very supportive so as to ensure that this exam which shall transform so many people's lives is put on the curriculum as soon as practically possible?"

You may also want to watch:

Founded in 2003, the Lowestoft Signing Choir aims to raise awareness of deafness through performances of popular songs , hymns and carols in sign language.

Their performance at Westminster on Wednesday followed a long campaign by Daniel Jillings, from Lowestoft, to urge to Department for Education to implement a British Sign Language GCSE in time for him to sit his exams.

In response to Mr Aldous, schools minister Nick Gibb said the Jillings had been "formidable and influential" campaigners.

He said the government was committed to developing a BSL GCSE, but that the development of a new course was a "complex and lengthy process".

He added: "We are pushing this work forward as soon as we can while also ensuring that it can be completed to the highest standard."

Most Read

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Green light paves way for new Iceland and Home Bargains stores in Norwich

Iceland and Home Bargains are looking to join Homebase in Hall Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Running column: Mark Armstrong on making the cut at the Lord Mayor’s 5K and why he’ll be back next year

Mark Armstrong about to come into the home straight at the Lord Mayor's 5K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

80s heartthrob Martin Kemp to host ladies night at Yarmouth Racecourse

Martin Kemp Credit: Supplied by TMS Media
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists