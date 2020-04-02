Search

Man, 81, who died after collapsing later found to have coronavirus, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:57 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 02 April 2020

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A man in his 80s who collapsed at home, having previously appeared well, was later found to have contracted COVID-19, an inquest has heard.

Bryan Watering, 81, from Swardeston in south Norfolk, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on March 28, of natural causes.

At an inquest held into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on April 2, Yvonne Blake area coroner for Norfolk said a medical cause of death had not been received from Mr Watering’s GP and so a cause would have to be ascertained from Mr Watering’s medical history.

She told the court Mr Watering has a history of asthma, hypertension and arthritis.

Ms Blake said, prior to his death Mr Watering had been self isolating at home along with his wife.

On March 25, he had reported experiencing shortness of breath after a fall in the garden, but did not have a fever and was eating and drinking normally.

On March 28 he collapsed, an ambulance was called and when it arrived Mr Watering was found to be in cardiac arrest.

He as then taken to the NNUH where he later died.

Following his death, a swap test revealed Mr Watering had contracted COVID-19.

Concluding the inquest, Ms Blake said: “It appears that Mr Watering had collapsed at home having been previously well though he had had a fall. When his blood tests showed that he had developed respiratory failure, and he had a positive test for COVID-19.”

She gave a conclusion of death by natural causes.

