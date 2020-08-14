Two City favourites reveal their choice of net as debate over colour rages on

Bryan Gunn and Darren Eadie have revealed their picks for new nets at Carrow Road. Picture: Simon Finlay EDP©2003

Two popular figures from Norwich City folklore have shown their colours in the Carrow Road goal net debate - as fans also continue to mull over the proposed hues.

This week, fan group Along Come Norwich revealed it had struck a deal with the club to change the colours of the nets in NR1 to either yellow or yellow and green stripes - though maintaining the white status quo is also an option.

Yesterday, it opened a poll on its website for fans to vote on the future of the goal nets and, after two weeks, will inform the club of its findings and secure the future of the nets.

And with the latest scores at the doors kept under wraps, supporters have been left to debate the matter on social media instead - with two members of the club’s famous UEFA Cup squad wading in with thoughts of their own.

Goalkeeper Bryan Gunn, who guarded many a yellow net in his time, has revealed he is a member of Team Stripes; while Darren Eadie, who was more accustomed to making them ripple, has come out as a member of Team Yellow.

Jeremy Goss celebrates in front of a yellow net after scoring against Bayern Munich at Carrow Road in 1993 Photo: Archant Library Jeremy Goss celebrates in front of a yellow net after scoring against Bayern Munich at Carrow Road in 1993 Photo: Archant Library

In a video message shared by the group, Mr Gunn said: “I’ve played in that goal mouth a few times over the years and I am going to be voting for Team Stripes. I’m sure those stripes put strikers off a few times on many occasions when tried to score past me - but I’m sure I put them off as well. The big man is going to be choosing Team Stripes.”

However flying winger Eadie, who once famously modelled the club’s controversial all yellow klt, is keen to see the same approach taken to the nets - adding that he has fond memories of these particular receptacles from the European run.

He said: “For me there is only one winner. I remember 25-odd years ago, Jerry Goss scoring against the mighty Bayern Munich in Europe at Carrow Road, the highest the club has ever played at. I was very, very fortunate to be part of that winning side so for me there is only one winner - has to be yellow nets.”

However, while the debate between Team Yellow and Team Stripes is raging, it is clear supporters have an appetite to leave behind the current white nets.

In a poll on this newspapers website just 68 votes out of almost 600 wanted to keep white nets, with a whopping 90pc selecting either yellow or yellow and green stripes.

At the time of publishing, yellow and green stripes had a narrow lead with 46pc choosing stripes and 44pc choosing yellow.

Meanwhile, the club will be unveiling its home stripe for the 2020/21 season at 9am this morning - which you will also be able to see on this website.

To vote in the official poll, visit the Along Come Norwich website.