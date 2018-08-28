Search

Does Brussels sprout shortage mean the end of Christmas as we know it..?

PUBLISHED: 15:01 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 17 November 2018

A traditional Chrismas dinner from the UK Picture: Paul Briden Getty/iStockphoto

A traditional Chrismas dinner from the UK Picture: Paul Briden Getty/iStockphoto

Christmas just might never be the same this year. For a festive staple could be missing from our plates.

Love them or hate them, Brussels sprouts are as much a part of Christmas dinner as the turkey.

But farmers fear the hot dry summer could mean shortages. Demand peaks in the days leading up to December 25, as people stock up for the big day.

That means they must be harvested within tight window to be on the shelves at the right time.

So far, there have been warnings of a poor harvest. Other brassicas and potatoes have also been affected. Spuds are smaller and more expensive this year.

