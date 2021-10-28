£1.5m Brundall marina sold to boating company

Published: 5:39 PM October 28, 2021

Cove Marina in Brundall has sold for the first time in 23 years. - Credit: Savills

A £1.5m marina in Brundall has sold after it went on the property market for the first time in 23 years.

Cove Marina located in the village near Norwich sold to Horning Pleasurecraft for an undisclosed amount and features two acres and provides two basins containing 75 moorings and two private moorings, each with its own private garden and summer house.

There are landscaped grounds with a communal picnic area, two WC/shower blocks and a large gravel car park.

It is situated on the River Yare in the Norfolk Broads, with over 125 miles of navigable lock-free waterways.

Kay Griffiths, associate director in the leisure and trade teams at Savills, said: “Marinas are typically rare to the market and often attract a good level of interest from leisure operators and lifestyle buyers, however in recent years the buyer pool for marinas has broadened as investors seek returns from a wider variety of income generating assets.”

Clive Richardson, owner of Horning Pleasurecraft, added: “We are really happy to be given the opportunity to become the new custodians of the excellent business that David has built over the years."