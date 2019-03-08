Search

Controversial village housing plans recommended for approval despite petition

PUBLISHED: 16:49 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 02 July 2019

Developers want to build 170 homes on this site in Brundall. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Controversial plans to build 170 homes in Brundall have been recommended for approval, despite hundreds of people signing a petition against the scheme.

Nicola Millbank, front left, co-ordinator of the Brundall Says No group, hands over the 2530 signature petition against plans for 170 new homes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNicola Millbank, front left, co-ordinator of the Brundall Says No group, hands over the 2530 signature petition against plans for 170 new homes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Developer Quantum Land wants to build on a 42 acre site to the east of the village's Memorial Hall and north of Meadow View and Westfield Road.

The proposals include a new sports pavilion, a "country park" and other outdoor sports facilities.

But the plans have been met with fierce opposition from local residents, with a petition against the development collecting more than 2,500 signatures in 2017.

A further 243 objection letters were sent to Broadland District Council about the original proposals, followed by 255 more for the latest amended plans.

Brundall Parish Council has also objected to the proposals.

Objectors claim the village's schools, roads and surgeries will not be able to cope with hundreds of new residents. They are also concerned about the loss of green space.

Despite this, planning officers at Broadland have recommended councillors approve the plans at an upcoming meeting on July 10.

A report, which will go before the planning committee, states: "Although harms have been identified with the proposal as a whole and identified conflict with the development plan, it is considered there are benefits which outweigh these harms."

Along with the new homes, the development will include a 17-acre country park in the north of the site.

The latest plans include improvements to the A47/Cucumber Lane roundabout, consisting of new markings to create two lanes and the widening of approach lanes.

The developer is also proposing to make 33pc of the new homes "affordable".

NHS England said the two surgeries in the area do not have "resource capacity" for additional growth resulting from the development.

In regard to local schools, the report states both Blofield and Brundall primary schools will be full when taking into account existing planning applications.

It claims a further 100 primary places would be needed to accommodate all of the prospective housing in the area.

The report said money for additional school places would be required from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

