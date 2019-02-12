Drivers warned to expect delays after crash closes one lane of A47

The A47 before the Brundall roundabout. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

One lane of the A47 is blocked after a single-vehicle crash near a roundabout.

Police and fire crews were called to the incident at Brundall just before 6.30pm on Tuesday night.

Police said it involved a single vehicle near the Brundall roundabout.

One lane is blocked westbound.

The Norfolk police Twitter account warned drivers to expect delays and to avoid the area.

