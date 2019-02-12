Search

Drivers warned to expect delays after crash closes one lane of A47

PUBLISHED: 18:39 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 19 February 2019

The A47 before the Brundall roundabout. Photo: Google Maps

The A47 before the Brundall roundabout. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

One lane of the A47 is blocked after a single-vehicle crash near a roundabout.

Police and fire crews were called to the incident at Brundall just before 6.30pm on Tuesday night.

Police said it involved a single vehicle near the Brundall roundabout.

One lane is blocked westbound.

The Norfolk police Twitter account warned drivers to expect delays and to avoid the area.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

