Brucie bonus! Woman who knitted model of Golden Mile receives card from Forsyth family

Margaret Seaman receives a thank you card from Bruce Forsyth's family, after she knitted Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile, and placed a picture of Bruce on the Wellington Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Having spent a year perfecting her knitted model of Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile, Margaret Seaman’s masterpiece wowed hundreds of visitors at Norfolk Maker’s Festival last month.

However, there was one admirer’s well wishes which she will cherish for the rest of her life - a card from Bruce Forsyth’s family.

Having already been overwhelmed by the incredible reaction her model received, the card from Sir Bruce’s sister Laura, was a Brucie bonus.

Mrs Seaman, 89, from Caister, said she was only just coming back down to earth.

She said: “When I saw the card I couldn’t believe it.

“I absolutely love it and it is something I will always cherish.

“I was a big fan of Bruce Forsyth so to receive this is fantastic.”

The knitted model which was on display for two weeks at the Forum in February raised more than £4,000 for the Louise Hamilton Trust following numerous donations.

The model has also caught the eye of Great Yarmouth’s mayor Mary Coleman who has invited the 89-year-old for tea at the town hall next month.

“Everything is only just sinking in and I am only just having time to reflect on it all.

“I am really proud of all the work I have done and it was definitely worth the effort I put it.”

Those who are yet to catch a glimpse of the model will have another chance to view it on April 17 at Market Gates.

Mrs Seaman’s mum, Tricia Wilson, said she was really proud of her mum’s achievement.

“She has always loved knitting but this model really is something else,” Mrs Wilson said.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Mrs Seaman said she worked on the model for 12 to 15 hours a day for one year in order to recreate the buzz which once swept through the popular seaside town.

Her model which is continuing to attract interest from all over the country is set to take a tour of the UK with appearances at festivals in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

The 89-year-old who has been knitting for more than 70 years said she has already received requests from people asking her to knit models of both the Waterways and the quayside in Great Yarmouth as her next project.