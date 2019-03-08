Brothers complete their first Run Norwich event in memory of brother

Jack (right) and Dick Cheung (left) competed in Run Norwich wearing ribbons in honour of Sze-Ming Cheung. Picture: Jack Cheung Archant

Two siblings have completed their first Run Norwich in memory of their brother who was killed in a crash just over a year ago.

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road in Swannington, near Reepham, when he was involved in a crash with a grey Nissan Navara.

Sze-Ming, a well-known runner, cyclist, swimmer and triathlete, had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built when he was killed in the crash on June 7 last year.

And on Sunday, just three months after completing their first Norwich Half Marathon, his brothers Jack and Dick Cheung had their first taste of Run Norwich action.

Jack, who finished the race in 47m 57secs, collapsed from heat exhaustion after he finished the race which Dick completed in 46m despite having suffered from a knee injury in recent weeks.

Hundreds of runners wore ribbons in memory of Sze Ming Cheung as this year's Run Norwich. Picture: Jack Cheung Hundreds of runners wore ribbons in memory of Sze Ming Cheung as this year's Run Norwich. Picture: Jack Cheung

The brothers, both 43, had been wearing a special memorial ribbon to Sze-Ming which had been handed out to more than 1,000 other runners and hoped their brother was there watching over them.

Jack said: "We really enjoyed it. It was one of the best experiences.

"It was really nice to see people wearing them (the ribbons).

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske. Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.

"It was a special day for us.

"We would like to think Sze-Ming was watching us and would be proud of me and Dick.

"It's still hard for us, but we're running in his memory. It's nice to do these events."

Jack, who together with his brother and mother Wai-Hing, run the Chung Hing Chinese<corr>in Hellesdon, insisted they would be back next year despite his post-race collapse.

He said: "I really enjoyed it until the end!

"There were two other runners there that had heat exhaustion. They put me on a drip.

"But it was a brilliant experience and we look forward to doing it next year."

A keen runner, cyclist and swimmer, Mr Cheung, ran the chip shop next to the family Chinese on Reepham Road, Hellesdon, which was renamed Caseys in honour of his father Kam who died in 2002.