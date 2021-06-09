Published: 11:35 AM June 9, 2021

Brooke was joined by her family and friends on her charitable quest. - Credit: Justine Sprawling

A determined 13-year-old girl, who has a rare childhood disease called Ataxia-telangiectasia which limits her movement, recently embarked on a 5k cycling challenge, all in the name of charity.

Brooke Sprawling, from Swanton Morley, has raised £255 for Children Today as part of ‘5k May’, which is organised by Run for Heroes, in support of UK charities.

Alongside her family and friends, the teen, who uses a walking frame and an electric wheelchair to get around, cycled her specially-adapted trike three laps around Eaton Park in Norwich.

Brooke, who is unable to stand up unsupported, went above and beyond her fundraising target of £150. The money raised will go towards supporting other young people with disabilities who are in need of adapted equipment.

Brooke Sprawling, pictured during her charity challenge in Eaton Park - Credit: Justine Sprawling

Last year, Children Today helped provide the youngster with a Tomcat trike. Since receiving the equipment in January, Brooke has been able to join her family for bike rides.

The youngster was desperate for a trike for several years after growing out of her old one when she was seven-years-old.

Looking back on the challenge, Brooke’s mum, Justine, said: “It was a walk in the park, literally!

“Brooke was super keen to get involved and she did really well, especially considering she doesn’t usually cycle that sort of distance all in one go.

"She cycled by herself for the majority of the 5K until near the end when she needed a little bit of help.

Brooke cycled 5k around Eaton Park as part of her charitable quest. - Credit: Justine Sprawling

“We took part as we wanted to give something back and raise awareness of Children Today, with them being a small charity. We’re really grateful for what they’ve done for us.”

Brooke said: "It was fun, I liked doing the ride with my friends and family!"

The trike, which is specially adapted to fit Brooke, has unlocked more opportunities for her to get out for much-needed exercise and quality time with her family.

Brooke pictured with her mum, Justine, during her charitable quest to raise money for Children Today - Credit: Submitted

Mrs Sprawling added: “It’s definitely given her mental health a boost. She’s always looking forward to going out on it.”

Emma Prescott, charity director of Children Today, said: “As a small charity, which relies entirely on voluntary donations, we always welcome contributions.

"No matter how big or small, each donation makes a big difference to the lives of young people, like Brooke, living with disabilities across the UK. Thank you.”

You can make a donation to Children Today’s 5k May page by visiting: https://bit.ly/3mN01qU