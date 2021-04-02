News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

'It knocked my letters out of my hand' - Postman's angry pheasant saga

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:12 AM April 2, 2021   
Brooke postman Kevin Keeler being confronted by the angry pheasant during his round on April 1

Brooke postman Kevin Keeler being confronted by the angry pheasant during his round on April 1 - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A postman has had to overcome an unexpected obstacle as he delivers letters in a Norfolk village - an angry pheasant. 

Kevin Keeler has encountered difficulties with his two-legged foe in Brooke since February, and he has to be on high alert during his round on High Green. 

"It all started when we had snow in the middle of February," Mr Keeler said. "He came up to me and I thought 'that's a lovely photo in the snow, he is very tame'.

"He got a bit closer so I was thinking 'I can get a better photo here', then the next thing I know the bugger skirted by and pecked at my ankles. I had to hit him with a packet to get him off me." 

Brooke postman Kevin Keeler stood next to his van.

Brooke postman Kevin Keeler stood next to his van - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Keeler now has to drive off and come back to High Green at a safer time if he spots the intimidating bird from his van.

You may also want to watch:

The postman is dressed from head to toe in red but he does not agree with the theory that he is being targeted because of his clothing colour as others have also faced similar problems.

One woman in the village has given the postman a bag of peanuts mixed with oats in a bid to keep the pheasant away from him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop
  2. 2 7 of the best April Fool's jokes in Norfolk
  3. 3 'It is collapsing' - Hospital staff fear 'Grenfell waiting to happen'
  1. 4 Joy as inspector throws out appeal for 255-home estate
  2. 5 'Large group' involved in fight at train station
  3. 6 Plan to extend dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches
  4. 7 Wintry snap heading to Norfolk bringing a chance of snow
  5. 8 'Exciting milestone' as £4.6m market regeneration begins
  6. 9 Fire crews tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth town centre
  7. 10 WATCH: Volvo caught out by the rising tide

Mr Keeler said: "He will run up and jump at the side of my van. I am amazed he has not been killed yet. I wondered if a hen is laying eggs nearby, but I think he is very territorial.

"It's actually quite scary and I hate it. Every time I see a pheasant now it makes me jump and my heart races a bit. On one occasion it flew at me and knocked all my letters out of my hand."

Despite his struggles, Mr Keeler said he has little sympathy from his family, including his brother who is also a postman in Long Stratton.

Postman Kevin Keeler says he finding his encounters with a mad pheasant in Brooke to be a scary experience 

Postman Kevin Keeler says he finding his encounters with a mad pheasant in Brooke to be a scary experience - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"They just think it's funny," Mr Keeler said. "I have been a postman for 20 years and I have been bitten by three dogs in that time but this pheasant is a different level.

"I am quite stubborn in my attitude when thinking 'I will get it done somehow'."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows

Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
People enjoying the sun at Sea Palling.

Gallery

Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The 2011 Census form. Picture SIMON FINLAY

'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton Prom

Crowds flock to Sunny Hunny as temperature soars

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus