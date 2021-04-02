'It knocked my letters out of my hand' - Postman's angry pheasant saga

Video

Published: 10:12 AM April 2, 2021

Brooke postman Kevin Keeler being confronted by the angry pheasant during his round on April 1 - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A postman has had to overcome an unexpected obstacle as he delivers letters in a Norfolk village - an angry pheasant.

Kevin Keeler has encountered difficulties with his two-legged foe in Brooke since February, and he has to be on high alert during his round on High Green.

"It all started when we had snow in the middle of February," Mr Keeler said. "He came up to me and I thought 'that's a lovely photo in the snow, he is very tame'.

"He got a bit closer so I was thinking 'I can get a better photo here', then the next thing I know the bugger skirted by and pecked at my ankles. I had to hit him with a packet to get him off me."

Brooke postman Kevin Keeler stood next to his van - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Keeler now has to drive off and come back to High Green at a safer time if he spots the intimidating bird from his van.

The postman is dressed from head to toe in red but he does not agree with the theory that he is being targeted because of his clothing colour as others have also faced similar problems.

One woman in the village has given the postman a bag of peanuts mixed with oats in a bid to keep the pheasant away from him.

Mr Keeler said: "He will run up and jump at the side of my van. I am amazed he has not been killed yet. I wondered if a hen is laying eggs nearby, but I think he is very territorial.

"It's actually quite scary and I hate it. Every time I see a pheasant now it makes me jump and my heart races a bit. On one occasion it flew at me and knocked all my letters out of my hand."

Despite his struggles, Mr Keeler said he has little sympathy from his family, including his brother who is also a postman in Long Stratton.

Postman Kevin Keeler says he finding his encounters with a mad pheasant in Brooke to be a scary experience - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"They just think it's funny," Mr Keeler said. "I have been a postman for 20 years and I have been bitten by three dogs in that time but this pheasant is a different level.

"I am quite stubborn in my attitude when thinking 'I will get it done somehow'."