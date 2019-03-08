Bungalow 'substantially destroyed' after large fire breaks out

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bungalow fire in Brooke. Picture: MARC BETTS Archant

A bungalow in a quiet village in south Norfolk has been "substantially destroyed" after becoming engulfed in flames.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bungalow fire in Brooke. Picture: MARC BETTS Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bungalow fire in Brooke. Picture: MARC BETTS

A bungalow in a quiet village in south Norfolk has been "substantially destroyed" after becoming engulfed in flames.

A crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at around 1.20pm on Monday August 26 to the property on Hunstead Lane, in Brooke, between Norwich and Bungay.

Station manager Pete Rowe said more resources were called after the arrival of the first crew.

He said: "We were called to reports of a fire outside of the building.

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bungalow fire in Brooke. Picture: MARC BETTS Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bungalow fire in Brooke. Picture: MARC BETTS

You may also want to watch:

"When the first crew arrived, it was found to be a substantial fire inside the building.

"They increased their attendance to five pumps and an aerial ladder platform.

"The building has been substantially destroyed."

Mr Rowe confirmed that no one had been injured and the occupants managed to escape before the arrival of the fire service.

The bungalow is located behind the pub, The King's Head, and is also close to The Meres, the village's pond.

Residents who live a few streets away reported seeing the smoke from their homes.