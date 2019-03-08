Search

Man was three times the limit when his car hit a tree and burst into flames

PUBLISHED: 11:55 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 21 June 2019

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Archant

A factory worker was more than three times the drink drive limit when his car crashed into a tree and burst into flames, a court was told.

Oleg Peroncov, 46, died on November 18, when his blue Citroen Saxo left the road at Brooke, between Norwich and Bungay.

Sitting in King's Lynn today, area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake heard his body was so badly burned that a cause of death could not be ascertained.

Moldovan Mr Peroncov of Oval Road, Norwich, was identified using DNA sampling.

A blood test revealed an alcohol level of 267 mg/dL. The legal limit is 80.

There were no witnesses to the crash, which happened at around 4.36am on a Sunday on the B1332 Norwich Road.

After leaving the road, the car travelled along a grass verge before colliding with a large tree.

Forensic collision investigator PC Forbes Scott carried out a detailed examination of the scene shortly after the crash.

He said the three-door hatchback sustained "extremely heavy damage" in the collision.

He said due to extensive fire damage, it was not possible to examine the vehicle. He added the seat belt was engaged at the time of the crash.

PC Scott said Mr Peroncov had been banned from driving for 20 months by Norwich magistrates in June 2018, for refusing to provide a specimen after being suspected of drink driving.

"He was disqualified from driving, he was not insured, so should not have been driving it," he said.

PC Scott said the Citroen left the road at a shallow angle and it was possible Mr Peroncov could have fallen asleep at the wheel.

"He was three times the legal limit for driving," he said. "It is my opinion that the level of Mr Peroncov's intoxication was significant and offers the most plausible contributory factor to this collision.

"The most plausible explanation is the level of his intoxication affected his ability to drive."

Summing up the evidence, Ms Blake said: "It's a tragic case. I'm simply going to say Mr Peroncov died following a road traffic collision. I may add his blood alcohol level was 267."

