Howzat! Mother who lost 11 stone urges others to fall in love with cricket

Kerry Lake, who has lost 11 stone in four years, with son Harvey. PHOTO: Kerry Lake Archant

A teacher who has lost 11 stone in four years is hoping to inspire more women and girls to pick up a cricket bat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kerry Lake, who has lost 11 stone in four years. PHOTO: Kerry Lake Kerry Lake, who has lost 11 stone in four years. PHOTO: Kerry Lake

Kerry Lake started her fitness journey after suffering a number of serious health issues, and has credited cricket with keeping her motivated during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 51-year-old mother-of-one first became involved with cricket as a spectator when her son, now 19, started playing, when she also developed a passion for sports photography.

Yet after picking up a bat for the first time earlier this year, Mrs Lake is hoping to use England and Wales Cricket Board’s #WomensBigCricketMonth in September to encourage other women around Norfolk and Suffolk to take part.

She said: “I’m nearer to getting a bus pass than I am getting asked for ID in a pub, and I have a bad knee which means limited mobility, so I guess I don’t seem like a likely candidate to start playing.

Kerry Lake, who has lost 11 stone in four years. PHOTO: Kerry Lake Kerry Lake, who has lost 11 stone in four years. PHOTO: Kerry Lake

“That, however, is the beauty of it. I can join in, be the best that I can be, and enjoy doing it.

“Four years ago I had serious health issues which had to be tackled. Thank goodness we have an amazing NHS to help us in so many different ways.

“Over those years I lost 11 stone and all other issues pretty much sorted, with just a knee replacement to go.

“The cricket has helped so much to keep me motivated with my fitness during lockdown and it’s given me a huge amount of pleasure seeing new ladies suddenly believe that if Kerry can give it a go, so can they.”

The instrumental teacher at Wymondham College took on the role of Brooke CC’s women’s team manager this season.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Lake, who was born and brought up in Norfolk, said: “Cricket has had a very positive impact on my life.

“Having an interest to share with my son has made us very close and most mothers would be grateful for that.

“Cricket has took us to some lovely places both in this country and abroad and we have made great friends along the way.

“It’s hard to express how much I have enjoyed being even more involved this season, it’s certainly surpassed my expectations.

“My plan was to help arrange fixtures and get the players sorted for them, somehow I found myself training with a bat in my hand.

“I’m so glad I did. Having had no work due to Covid-19, it gave me a chance to get out and enjoy some fitness.

“Looking forward, I am really hoping to continue the growth of our women and girls section at the club.”

With more than 26 players taking part in league and friendly games aready this season, Ms Lake hopes as many women and girls of all abilities pick up a bat.

She said: “Winning is of course great but should not be at the expense of enjoyment and inclusion.

“The spirit of cricket is hugely important to me. You can be polite, considerate and thoughtful and still play with passion and determination.

“I hope the game as a whole continues to grow and stay something we are all proud to be a part of.”