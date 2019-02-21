Multiple fire crews tackle blaze at seaside village

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze at a property in Caster-on-Sea this evening.

Emergency services were called to Brooke Avenue in the village, north of Great Yarmouth, shortly after 4pm to reports of a domestic building fire.

Four fire engines from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are on scene.

A fire service spokesman said crews wearing breathing apparatus are using main and hose jets to extinguish the blaze.

• Updates to follow

