Multiple fire crews tackle blaze at seaside village

21 February, 2019 - 17:33
Fire crews were called to a fire in Castle Lane, Caister on Friday afternoon which is believed to have been started deliberately. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze at a property in Caster-on-Sea this evening.

Emergency services were called to Brooke Avenue in the village, north of Great Yarmouth, shortly after 4pm to reports of a domestic building fire.

Four fire engines from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are on scene.

A fire service spokesman said crews wearing breathing apparatus are using main and hose jets to extinguish the blaze.

Updates to follow

• Do you have pictures of the scene? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

